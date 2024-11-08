Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases 809 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 7.1% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NuScale Power by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SMR. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $190,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,294.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $190,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,222. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.12.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

