Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 17.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $59.59 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.