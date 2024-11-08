Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 17.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Price Performance
NYSE:UL opened at $59.59 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
