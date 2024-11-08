Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

