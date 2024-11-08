Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.