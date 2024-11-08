Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $80,235,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $20,854,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $336.78 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $340.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.77.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

