Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 676 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

