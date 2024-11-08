Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $242.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $208.14 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

