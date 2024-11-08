Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.65 and a 52-week high of $150.96.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

