Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 52.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,160. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $200.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.