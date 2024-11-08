Celestica (TSE:CLS) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.

Shares of CLS opened at C$118.31 on Tuesday. Celestica has a twelve month low of C$33.66 and a twelve month high of C$118.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.14. The company has a market cap of C$14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

In other Celestica news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.13, for a total value of C$6,607,522.80. In other Celestica news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.13, for a total value of C$6,607,522.80. Also, Director Leila Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.68, for a total value of C$58,605.18. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,190,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

