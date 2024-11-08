Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.86 and traded as high as C$15.54. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$15.47, with a volume of 269,506 shares traded.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The firm has a market cap of C$4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -358.82%.

In other news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total transaction of C$502,627.81. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

