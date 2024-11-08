Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 14.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 60.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Chemed by 721.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total transaction of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,615.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,419. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $554.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $582.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.54. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $523.33 and a 12 month high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.