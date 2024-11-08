Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,859 shares of company stock worth $10,215,097. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $210.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.52 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.55.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

