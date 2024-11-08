CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 431.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $72.40.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

