Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys 760 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.5% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.31.
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $236.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.71. The company has a market cap of $665.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $143.62 and a twelve month high of $248.00.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
