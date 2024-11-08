Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) PT Set at C$8.50 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price objective on Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Collective Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Collective Mining Stock Up 1.5 %

Collective Mining Company Profile

CNL stock opened at C$5.28 on Monday. Collective Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

