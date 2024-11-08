Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,198 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 61.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $6.65 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

