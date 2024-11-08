Comparing Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) & Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Roadzen has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen -287.82% -31,166.20% -221.81% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 10.40% 19.12% 3.78%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $46.72 million 1.43 -$99.67 million ($3.00) -0.33 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $10.07 billion 6.33 $969.50 million $5.25 55.34

This table compares Roadzen and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen. Roadzen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Roadzen and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 3 7 4 0 2.07

Roadzen presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 716.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus price target of $287.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Roadzen on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises. This segment performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance; and offers services in the areas of insurance and reinsurance placement, risk of loss management, and management of employer sponsored benefit programs. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services; and claims management, loss control consulting, and insurance property appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants. It serves commercial, industrial, public, religious, and nonprofit entities, as well as underwriting enterprises. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

