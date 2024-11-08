Contrasting Glucose Health (GLUC) and Its Peers

Risk and Volatility
Glucose Health has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Glucose Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Glucose Health
|-75.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|Glucose Health Competitors
|-41.21%
|-261.73%
|-7.59%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Glucose Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Glucose Health
|$540,000.00
|-$420,000.00
|-6.67
|Glucose Health Competitors
|$321.89 million
|-$49.81 million
|15.56
Insider and Institutional Ownership
16.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Glucose Health competitors beat Glucose Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
About Glucose Health
Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.