Cormark Comments on Centerra Gold’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$716,332.57. In related news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$716,332.57. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

