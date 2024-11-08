Cormark Estimates Capstone Copper’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at C$10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of C$572.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$612.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. In other news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. Insiders have sold a total of 474,079 shares of company stock worth $4,766,854 over the last quarter. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

