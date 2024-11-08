Cormark Has Optimistic View of Centerra Gold FY2025 Earnings

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $323.93 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 8.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,747,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 867,334 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 594.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,862,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,532,000 after buying an additional 7,586,370 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,949,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 289,795 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,433,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.