Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Holdings Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,048 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Coterra Energy worth $31,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.41 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.