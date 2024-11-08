Creative Planning Buys New Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lazard by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lazard by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lazard from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Lazard Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE LAZ opened at $58.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 42.20%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.68%.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,338,134.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,640,995 shares in the company, valued at $82,082,569.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,338,134.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,640,995 shares in the company, valued at $82,082,569.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $4,219,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,679,058. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,086. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

