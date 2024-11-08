Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Position Lessened by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Credicorp by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,974,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $182.40 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $193.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $2.9084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

