Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,594,000 after buying an additional 317,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,588,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,728,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,832,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,398,000 after acquiring an additional 958,914 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $114.22 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day moving average is $117.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.12.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

