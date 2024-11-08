Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 501 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 706.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $330.78 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 479.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.38 and a 200 day moving average of $308.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

