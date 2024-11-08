Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 930 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,088.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.