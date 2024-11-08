Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 930 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,088.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CWST opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
