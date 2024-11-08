Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Separately, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Elm Capital

In other Great Elm Capital news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $95,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,102.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $31,921.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,708.06. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $95,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,716 shares in the company, valued at $751,102.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $10.20 on Friday. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $106.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.90%.

Great Elm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.