On November 4, 2024, CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) made a significant announcement regarding the Barostim procedure. The Company revealed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have designated the Barostim procedure to New Technology Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) 1580. This designation brings an APC payment of around $45,000, which will be effective throughout 2025, as outlined in the 2025 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System final rule.

The approval of the Barostim procedure under APC 1580 marks a positive advancement for CVRx, indicating recognition and support from important regulatory bodies in the healthcare space.

No further details were provided beyond the specifics of the APC assignment in the 8-K filing submitted by CVRx to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under section 8.01 titled “Other Events.”

CVRx primarily focuses on developing innovative solutions for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company is recognized for its commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and advancing medical technologies in the field of cardiology and related areas.

Jared Oasheim, the Chief Financial Officer of CVRx, duly signed the report on November 4, 2024, in compliance with the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CVRx’s 8K filing here.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

