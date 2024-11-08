DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Estimate for FELE Earnings

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a report released on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.08 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $150,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,187.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

