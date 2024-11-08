Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,606,947.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $36,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,606,947.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,248 shares of company stock worth $697,082. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

