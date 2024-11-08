Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

DENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth $86,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 916,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

DENN opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.64%. The business had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

