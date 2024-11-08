Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Price

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

Shares of YUM opened at $137.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,818.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,622 shares of company stock worth $4,172,740. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

