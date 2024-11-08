Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $4.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.11.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $778.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,336,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,976,000 after buying an additional 410,243 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 273,734 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 66.5% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 1,076,271 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 180.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

