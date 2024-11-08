DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,512,000 after buying an additional 207,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after buying an additional 166,687 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after buying an additional 156,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $59,801,000 after acquiring an additional 110,570 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.5 %

DKS stock opened at $199.95 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $110.07 and a one year high of $239.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.