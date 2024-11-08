Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by CL King to Neutral

CL King cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DIN. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Wedbush raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $539.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $52.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 32.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

