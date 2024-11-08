Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.83.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.90%.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.

