EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of EQT worth $27,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in EQT by 18,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in EQT by 936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.