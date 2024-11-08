Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE FY2025 Earnings

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

BCE opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. BCE has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of BCE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 346,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

