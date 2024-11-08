Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Evergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 6,854.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,493 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $62.58.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

