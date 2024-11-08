Eversource Energy, a Massachusetts-based voluntary association, recently disclosed its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2024. The company provided a comprehensive overview of the financial performance of some of its subsidiaries during this period. Eversource Energy shared this information through a news release on November 4, 2024.

In the detailed statement, Eversource Energy outlined its earnings per share figures, transparency, and accountability measures through various business segments. The company indicated that the information disclosed, including the attached financial reports, is not to be considered filed with or incorporated by reference into Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings unless expressly noted.

The filing also highlighted that on November 5, 2024, Eversource Energy is set to host a webcast conference call with financial analysts to discuss its financial performance up to the third quarter of 2024. The call aims to provide insights into the company’s operational activities and financial standing during this period. Interested parties can access the webcast through the Investors section of the Eversource Energy website.

Moreover, the disclosure discussed the regulatory updates impacting Eversource Energy in various states where it operates. In Massachusetts, approval for the company’s Electric Distribution Sector Modernization Plan, involving significant capital investments, was granted. Additionally, various rate adjustments and reviews were mentioned for New Hampshire and Connecticut, reflecting Eversource Energy’s commitment to regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, Eversource Energy outlined its Financial Statements and Exhibits, providing a snapshot of its upcoming financial activities. The company intends to continue its financial disclosures in line with SEC regulations and market expectations.

Investors and stakeholders keen on tracking Eversource Energy’s financial performance and regulatory compliance can refer to the complete filing on the SEC’s website or Eversource Energy’s official platform for further specifics and insights.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

