ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 100,000 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $4,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,448. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $4,207,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $45.49 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

