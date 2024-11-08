Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,606 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $174.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,891 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

