Experian (LON:EXPN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,647.27 ($47.48) and traded as high as GBX 3,898.62 ($50.75). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,868 ($50.35), with a volume of 1,154,602 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on EXPN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.59).

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

