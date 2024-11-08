F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.20 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.59). F&C Commercial Property Trust shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.58), with a volume of 802,696 shares changing hands.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.20.
About F&C Commercial Property Trust
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.
