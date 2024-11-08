First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Holdings Raised by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 125,091 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,435 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY opened at $38.52 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

