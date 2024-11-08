Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 14.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Fortive’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,503.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,151 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

