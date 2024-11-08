Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,469.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 24.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCPT. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.97%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

