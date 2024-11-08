Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) COO Sells $7,979,894.13 in Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, August 15th, John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04.

FOX stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $42.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOX. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 692.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in FOX by 267.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

