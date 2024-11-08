FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,747,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,886,000 after buying an additional 356,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,282,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after purchasing an additional 188,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,352,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,711 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 113.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

